BANDERA A CUADROS
ESTA BUENO
Jueves, 10 de Enero de 2019
PORTADA
FÚTBOL
Federal
Local
Aficionado
Nac. e Int.
BÁSQUET
Local
LAB
TPC
Nac. e Int.
HOCKEY
GOLF
Local
Nac. e Int.
ATLETISMO
Pedestrismo
Pista y Campo
VOLEY
TENIS . PADEL
+ DEPORTES
125927
Vóleibol
En marzo, el "Bataracito"
Se jugará en tres categorías, organizado por Estudiantes
PORTADA
FÚTBOL
Federal
Local
Aficionado
Nac. e Int.
BÁSQUET
Local
LAB
TPC
Nac. e Int.
HOCKEY
GOLF
Local
Nac. e Int.
ATLETISMO
Pedestrismo
Pista y Campo
VOLEY
TENIS . PADEL
+ DEPORTES
BANDERA A CUADROS
CANAL LOCAL
98 POP
CONTACTO
Dirección: Vicente López 2626
Teléfono/Fax: (02284) 420502 - 420671
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
EDICIÓN Nº 8017
1998 - 2019 | elpopular.com.ar es propiedad de El Popular S.A. | Director: Jorge G. Botta
Vicente López 2626 | Olavarría - Pcia. de Bs. As. - Argentina | Registro DNDA Nº 52476384
Miembro de